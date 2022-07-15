AerCap (NYSE:AER) Shares Gap Up to $38.70

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.70, but opened at $40.40. AerCap shares last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 950 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

AerCap Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.60.

Institutional Trading of AerCap

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

