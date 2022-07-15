Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $130.00 at KeyCorp

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.97.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.