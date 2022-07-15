Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMD. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.97.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $78.60 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

