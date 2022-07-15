Adshares (ADS) Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. Adshares has a total market cap of $60.39 million and $2.19 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00010092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007558 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 28,560,580 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

