Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($34.49) to GBX 2,600 ($30.92) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 3,058 ($36.37) to GBX 2,240 ($26.64) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,490.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $23.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $51.84.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

