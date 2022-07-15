Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €3.91 ($3.91) and last traded at €3.96 ($3.96). 114,758 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.05 ($4.05).

Several brokerages recently commented on ADJ. UBS Group set a €11.10 ($11.10) price target on shares of Adler Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.00) price target on shares of Adler Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.95. The company has a market cap of $463.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

