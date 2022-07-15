Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Short Interest Up 169.7% in June

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 169.7% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Adhera Therapeutics stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Adhera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.48.

Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of drugs. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

