Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 17,475 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,475 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $248,192,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,941,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,357 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.08. 4,823,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.