Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 17,475 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,475 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $248,192,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,941,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,357 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.08. 4,823,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.