Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 1,373 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 2.1% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $21,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $2,166,196.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total value of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,245,022.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PANW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.88.

PANW traded up $14.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $504.69. 15,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of -123.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $494.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

