Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Raises Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.08 and a 200 day moving average of $306.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.50.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

