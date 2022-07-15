Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 7,025 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 119.3% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DRI stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $118.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,348. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average of $130.95. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

