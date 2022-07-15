Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 28,189 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 11.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $31.37. The company had a trading volume of 104,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,347,869. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

