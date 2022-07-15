Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 1,700 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $159.99. 46,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,133,469. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $147.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.42.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.