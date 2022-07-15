Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Iron Mountain comprises 1.5% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $15,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,179,000 after acquiring an additional 522,760 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,849,000 after buying an additional 424,273 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,381,000 after buying an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,880,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

IRM stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $45.16. 23,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

