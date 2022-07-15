Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $11.56 on Friday, reaching $293.15. The stock had a trading volume of 57,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,560. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.