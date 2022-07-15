Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Eaton by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

ETN traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,721. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.39.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

