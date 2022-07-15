Addison Advisors LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 302,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,338,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.99. 25,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,307,690. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

