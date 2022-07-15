Addison Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 1,022.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $111,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,654. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.88. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

