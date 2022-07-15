Addison Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 58,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 143,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,945,000 after acquiring an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 2.8 %

CVS stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.41. 70,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,926,889. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.84.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

