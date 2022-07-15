Addison Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.84. The stock had a trading volume of 191,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,216,355. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

