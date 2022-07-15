Addison Advisors LLC Buys 4,351 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after acquiring an additional 501,064 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,906,000 after acquiring an additional 994,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.82. 775,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,451,813. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. The company has a market cap of $256.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

