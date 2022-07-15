Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 795 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,422. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

