Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 563 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.9 %

WMT traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.03. The stock had a trading volume of 92,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,639,674. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

