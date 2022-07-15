ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at HC Wainwright

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE:ADCT opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $579.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.29.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.54. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 242.69% and a negative return on equity of 102.72%. The firm had revenue of $46.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,300,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after buying an additional 188,902 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 41,426 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,895,000 after buying an additional 663,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

