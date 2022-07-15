Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.53

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.48. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 488,951 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 55,168 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

