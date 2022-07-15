Acute Angle Cloud Price Up 11.7% This Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,933.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,232.53 or 0.05887958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00025173 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00248664 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00644712 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00071504 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.00500437 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

