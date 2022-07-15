Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.38

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.38 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 2.35 ($0.03). Actual Experience shares last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.03), with a volume of 61,343 shares.

Actual Experience Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.53. The firm has a market cap of £2.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Davidson bought 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £382.44 ($454.85). In other Actual Experience news, insider Steve Bennetts purchased 28,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £865.11 ($1,028.91). Also, insider Stephen Davidson purchased 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £382.44 ($454.85).

Actual Experience Company Profile

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

