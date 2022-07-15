Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70. Approximately 161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13.
About Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accor (ACRFF)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.