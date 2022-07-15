accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $729.83

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 729.83 ($8.68) and traded as low as GBX 598.52 ($7.12). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 630 ($7.49), with a volume of 8,520 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

accesso Technology Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £253.76 million and a PE ratio of 1,372.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 660.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 728.29.

About accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.