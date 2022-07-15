Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $268.67 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

