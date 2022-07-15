Accel Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Accel Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $235.34 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

