Accel Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Accel Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,879,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,804,000 after purchasing an additional 572,929 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $34,628,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,373,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,743,000 after acquiring an additional 340,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

