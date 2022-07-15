Accel Wealth Management Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $53.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

