Accel Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 227,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 619.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 126,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 109,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,781,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:COM opened at $30.35 on Friday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.34.

