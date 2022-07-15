Accel Wealth Management Increases Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRP. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on KRP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

NYSE KRP opened at $15.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.55. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $20.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 289.23%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

