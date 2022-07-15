Accel Wealth Management Has $169,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after purchasing an additional 890,874 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,993,000 after buying an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,618,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,074,000 after buying an additional 271,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 79.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,303,000 after buying an additional 1,114,456 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF stock opened at $103.45 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.56.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.83.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

