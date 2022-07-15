Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 223.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XSVM. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 75,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 23,272 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $57.17.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.