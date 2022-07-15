Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) vs. Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Critical Contrast

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) and Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Acasti Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Acasti Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Acasti Pharma and Leap Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma $200,000.00 197.06 -$9.82 million ($0.18) -4.92 Leap Therapeutics $1.50 million 64.77 -$40.59 million ($0.45) -2.44

Acasti Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Leap Therapeutics. Acasti Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leap Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Acasti Pharma has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acasti Pharma and Leap Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma N/A -10.15% -9.28% Leap Therapeutics -2,705.80% -47.38% -42.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acasti Pharma and Leap Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Leap Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Acasti Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 577.35%. Leap Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 286.36%. Given Acasti Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acasti Pharma is more favorable than Leap Therapeutics.

Summary

Acasti Pharma beats Leap Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has an option and license agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. to develop and commercialize DKN-01 in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

