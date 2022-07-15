Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes $300,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $1,501,665,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 754,483 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,689,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,299,000 after purchasing an additional 647,007 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties stock opened at $85.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

