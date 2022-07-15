Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases New Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBDC. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,505 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 90.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,345,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after buying an additional 1,111,973 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $5,527,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $5,428,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,131,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,903,000 after buying an additional 307,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBDC stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.16 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

