Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,287 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

