Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys Shares of 15,324 Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,324 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOK. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 56,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 28,136 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 611,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 317,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. AlphaValue raised Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.70) to €6.10 ($6.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.65.

About Nokia Oyj (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.