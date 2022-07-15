abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in June

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

abrdn Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPY traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. abrdn has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $16.96.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

