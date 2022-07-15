Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the June 15th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of ACP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 72,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,088. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000.

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

