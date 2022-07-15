Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the June 15th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of ACP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 72,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,088. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $11.71.
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.58%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.
