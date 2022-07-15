Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 31000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.70 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.
Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)
