Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 4.2% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,915,982,000 after purchasing an additional 776,993 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,757,493,000 after purchasing an additional 82,926 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.3 %

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.52.

NYSE ABT traded up $2.44 on Friday, hitting $108.15. 111,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,788,368. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.