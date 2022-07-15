Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAN. StockNews.com began coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Aaron’s from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

NYSE:AAN opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.09. Aaron’s has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $31.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.47 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

