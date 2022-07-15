98,854 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 98,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,000.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after buying an additional 485,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,382 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.67. The stock had a trading volume of 30,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

