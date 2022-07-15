986 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Bought by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 986 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $3.73 on Friday, reaching $209.17. 19,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,394. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.80 and a 200-day moving average of $236.57. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.11%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

