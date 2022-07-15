9,607 Shares in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned about 0.13% of Alico at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in Alico by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Alico by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Alico by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Alico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alico by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO opened at $34.92 on Friday. Alico, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alico had a net margin of 54.86% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $49.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

In other news, insider James Sampel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alico in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

